The Emerging Senegal Plan – a framework for the country’s economic and social policy – prioritizes infrastructure development and aims to drive long-term growth on the back of private investment. The strategy is divided into two phases, with the first relying on public investment-led growth and the second prioritizing private investment.

To support this, the government established a new public-private partnership statute in 2021 to boost private sector involvement and reduce the government’s financial burden, leading to the launch of several large-scale infrastructure projects.

Dakar Bus Rapid Transit Project

The Dakar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is a comprehensive metropolitan program that aims to provide high-quality transportation. It entails a mass transportation system comprised of large-capacity electric buses that operate solely in dedicated lanes. The BRT project, which is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, will cover a route of 18.3 km, traveling through 14 communes and serving around 300,000 people daily. The BRT, which is being funded by both the World Bank and the European Investment Bank (https://apo-opa.info/3PRDR7z), will cut travel time from an average of 95 minutes to 45 minutes, enabling increased urban mobility and access to employment and markets.

Phase II of the Regional Express Train

The 19-km connection between Diamniadio and Blaise-Diagne International Airport is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, with the addition of seven more trains. When the line is finished, the journey from Dakar to the airport (55 km) will take 50 minutes at a peak speed of 160 km/h. Firms Equans and Thales are in charge of signaling and electrification, while firms Eiffage, ENGIE Ineo and Alstom are in charge of construction. In an interview with Energy Capital&Power, Malick Guaye, First Deputy at the Municipality of Sandiara, indicated that the train should eventually reach the city’s special economic zone.

Port of Ndayane

Construction on the planned port of Ndayane began in April 2023 and is projected to be completed in 2026, making it one of the major ports in West Africa. The project, which spans over 1,500 hectares, is funded by the Senegalese government with a 40% stake and Dubai Port World with the remaining 60%, as well as help from foreign banks. The port’s goal is to accommodate larger vessels and manage more cargo, increasing the transportation sector and cementing Senegal’s status as a key economic hub in West Africa. The first phase of development will feature a 5-km marine waterway and a container terminal of 840 meters. A 300-hectare special economic zone will be linked to the port.

Dakar-Thiès-Tivaouane-Saint-Louis Highway

Senegal has started the construction of a 200-km roadway connecting Dakar to Tivaouane and Saint-Louis. The project’s goal is to increase connectivity in the country’s northern areas and make it easier to harness the region’s mineral and agricultural resources. The government, the World Bank, the Saudi Fund, and the Société Générale banking group are all contributing to the construction. The highway will be critical in trans-African roadways connecting Tanger to Nouakchott, Dakar to Lagos and Alger, and Nouakchott to Dakar.

Renovation of Regional Airports

Following the reopening of the Saint-Louis airport, which now has the infrastructure to receive flights from Europe, the airports of Cap-Skirring, Kolda, Sédhiou, Simenti, Kaolack, Podor, Bakel and Linguère will be upgraded to meet regional development standards and to capitalize on their economic and touristic potential. The makeover will serve to enhance tourism in the country.

