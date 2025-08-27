President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama is on a State Visit to Singapore. President Mahama received a ceremonial welcome and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on 27 August 2025.

President Tharman and President Mahama reaffirmed the warm friendship between Singapore and Ghana, and the significant potential to deepen cooperation. They discussed areas for stronger collaboration, including bilateral investments, sustainable development, agri-business, and financial innovation such as fintech and cross-border payments. Both leaders also exchanged views on Africa’s and Ghana’s economic development - including fiscal reforms and the urgent task of creating jobs.

President Mahama also met Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 27 August. They discussed cooperation in capacity building as well as opportunities to expand two-way trade and investment flows, including by fast-tracking the ongoing negotiations on a Bilateral Investment Treaty. Noting that Ghana was the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to have concluded a Carbon Credits Implementation Agreement with Singapore, both leaders agreed to build on this foundation and advance cooperation in the green economy. They exchanged views on global and regional developments, including the importance of multilateralism, and regional security. After their meeting, President Mahama and Prime Minister Wong witnessed the signing of two MOUs on bilateral consultations and capacity building in investment promotion.

President Mahama visited the National Orchid Garden on 27 August, where a new orchid hybrid, the Vanda John Dramani Mahama, was named in his honour. He attended the 8th Africa-Singapore Business Forum and delivered the keynote speech on 26 August. Thereafter, he visited the Singapore Institute of Technology and Biopolis. President Mahama will participate in a business dialogue organised by the Singapore Business Federation before departing Singapore.