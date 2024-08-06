His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today delivered his State Opening of Parliament Address, emphasising that agriculture and Food security are the cornerstones of a nation’s stability and prosperity.

“They transcend mere sustenance and form a crucial pillar of national resilience, economic growth, and social wellbeing. Without the ability to feed our people, we risk sitting atop a volatile precipice poised for unrest and turmoil. The adage ‘a hungry man is an angry man’ holds profound truth, highlighting the direct link between food scarcity and national security.

“In my address to this esteemed House last year, I emphasised that prioritising investments in agriculture can mitigate food price volatility, enhance our resilience to external shocks, and advance our journey towards food self-sufficiency.

President Bio called for increased investment in the agriculture sector because it had the power to create jobs, reduce dependency on essential food imports, boost export earnings from cash crops, and catalyse sustainable economic growth. He added that investment was a safeguard for national security and a vision for a prosperous future.

“As we prioritise ‘FEED SALONE’ in our new Medium-Term National Development Plan, our vision for a robust food production system is private sector-led, transforming every aspect of our agricultural value chains.

“My Government has focused on addressing key constraints such as finance, soil fertility, water management, mechanisation, quality seed input, infrastructure, and the deployment of technology and research to boost agricultural productivity,” he said.

Today’s event at the Sierra Leone Parliament was marked by a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere, drawing a diverse and significant attendance. Parliamentarians, government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, local leaders, and a large crowd of citizens filled the well of Parliament to hear President Julius Maada Bio address the second session of the sixth parliament.

The event’s high turnout underscored the importance of the President’s address, as anticipation and optimism filled the air. The assembly of various dignitaries and citizens highlighted the inclusive nature of the event, reflecting a collective interest in the country’s governance and future direction.

In what was largely considered a comprehensive and engaging address, President Bio detailed the accomplishments of his government, which were met with widespread approval from the majority present. He emphasised the significant strides made in various sectors, outlining achievements that ranged from economic reforms to infrastructural developments.

The President also laid out his administration’s ambitious plans for the coming years, focusing on sustainable development, improved public services, and enhanced governance.

His speech resonated with the audience, as it not only celebrated past successes but also inspired confidence and hope for continued progress. The detailed roadmap for future initiatives showcased a forward-thinking vision aimed at fostering national growth and development, garnering strong support and enthusiasm from those in attendance.