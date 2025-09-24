His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has delivered a keynote address at the Annual g7+ High-Level Summit held on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, celebrating Sierra Leone’s ten-year stewardship of the global coalition of fragile and conflict-affected states.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s journey, President Bio spoke about how the nation, has transformed into a leader entrusted with guiding the g7+, barely two decades after emerging from civil conflict,. “We have proven that fragility is not a destiny, but a condition that can be overcome, with the right tools, trust, and time,” he said.

Under Sierra Leone’s chairmanship, the g7+ achieved significant milestones, including championing the New Deal for Engagement in Fragile States, securing Sustainable Development Goal 16 on peaceful and inclusive societies, attaining Observer Status at the UN General Assembly, and delivering its first-ever statement at the UN Security Council during Sierra Leone’s 2024 presidency.

The President praised the solidarity within the coalition, particularly through fragile-to-fragile cooperation, which has supported member states in elections, peace processes, and health crises. He emphasized that “those who have lived in fragility are best placed to guide others out of it.”

Looking ahead, President Bio called for greater unity and sovereign development among g7+ members in confronting climate change, unsustainable debt, pandemics, and geopolitical rivalries. He stressed the need for fair and predictable financing and stronger advocacy for climate justice and debt relief.

As Sierra Leone handed over leadership to the Solomon Islands, President Bio expressed pride in the progress made and confidence in the future of the coalition. “Our scars have become strategies. Our unity has become strength. And our vision is unwavering: no country should be left behind simply because its journey began from a place of fragility,” he affirmed.

The President concluded with a call for renewed commitment to the founding principle of the g7+: “no decisions about us, without us.”