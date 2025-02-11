The Environmental Protection Agency of Sierra Leone (EPA-SL) has officially launched the country's first electric mobility strategy, and introduced electric three-wheelers known as e-kekes. The efforts are part of a larger initiative “Supporting Sierra Leone with the Shift to Electric Mobility” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country and improve urban mobility and air quality with support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, “Supporting Sierra Leone with the Shift to Electric Mobility” will develop regulatory frameworks, pilot electric three-wheelers and battery-swapping stations, and design sustainable business models. A core focus of the project is scaling up and replicating successful initiatives while implementing fiscal policies to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption across Sierra Leone.

The initiative, which is funded by the European Union through the SOLUTIONSPlus project, kicked off in 2024. It is co-financed and implemented by the national government in partnership with UNEP, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and local stakeholders.

The initiative marks a significant step in Sierra Leone's commitment to sustainable transportation. It will initially deploy a fleet of 15 e-kekes in the capital Freetown, focusing strongly on gender inclusion by targeting 30 per cent of women drivers to test drive the concept.

The shift to e-kekes promises substantial environmental benefits. Traditional three-wheelers consume 4 litres of gasoline per 100 kilometers, contributing significantly to air pollution—which, according to the UN, is annually linked to 394,000 premature deaths in the African region. Transitioning to electric vehicles will help reduce local air pollutants, mitigate pollution-related health risks in urban areas, and enhance road safety by promoting quality e-kekes over gasoline-powered three-wheelers.

Additionally, e-kekes offer significant cost advantages despite their higher upfront investment of 1.2 to 1.5 times compared to traditional vehicles, ￼feasibility studies￼ show. The vehicles' reduced operational costs and an efficient battery swap system create a compelling economic case for adoption. Moreover, e-keke drivers can expect higher profits while paying reduced daily rental fees of US$1.5, compared to the current US$5 for conventional kekes.

The initiative aligns with the broader EPA and Ministry of Transport-led shift to electric two—and three-wheelers, which represent 10 per cent of Sierra Leone's vehicle fleet. These efforts aim to boost economic resilience by cutting fossil fuel dependence and supporting the nation's 2050 carbon neutrality ambitions. The project also aims to foster entrepreneurship in the local electric vehicle sector and create employment opportunities for young people in the EV industry.

“Supporting Sierra Leone with the Shift to Electric Mobility” is scheduled to run until 2026. It includes innovative features, such as solar powered battery-swapping stations deployed to ensure operational efficiency. A robust monitoring framework will track vehicle performance, environmental impact, and socio-economic benefits, including the program's effect on women's participation in the transport sector.

Learn more about UNEP’s Global Electric Mobility Programme here.