EPIC-Africa (https://EPIC-Africa.org) is calling time on the era of top-down recognition of changemakers. Today, the organization announced the launch of the African CSO Awards 2026, shifting the spotlight to where it truly belongs: the power and ingenuity of everyday African communities.

Under the theme “Celebrating Community-Led Development,” this edition marks a bold departure from tired definitions of "organizational excellence." Instead, it seeks to honor the CSOs and leaders who prove daily that local action for dignity and justice is the true engine of African transformation.

Reclaiming the Narrative

At a time of shrinking civic space and declining international aid, African organizations are demonstrating unprecedented resilience. The African CSO Awards 2026 explicitly celebrate Community-Led Development (CLD)—a model that puts power and resources directly in the hands of those closest to the challenges. This approach draws on deep-rooted African traditions like Ubuntu and Harambee, responding to the urgent need for equitable, locally-driven solutions.

“For too long, recognition has been reserved for those with the most visibility or resources,” said Rose Maruru, Co-Founder&CEO of EPIC-Africa. “With this launch, we are honoring the extraordinary ingenuity of African CSOs and reaffirming that the future of African development lies in the hands of African communities.”

A New Vision for Excellence

Moving beyond traditional measures of effectiveness, the 2026 Awards recognize the entire ecosystem of change through five distinct categories:

Doers: Frontline CSOs co-creating and delivering solutions rooted in local realities.

Supporters: Organizations building the capacity and resilience of frontline actors.

Organizations building the capacity and resilience of frontline actors. Enablers: Institutions shaping the policy and research environments for local action to flourish.

And two exciting nomination categories, designed to uncover amazing, everyday individual heroes:

Emerging Leaders: Next-generation champions under 35 driving bold initiatives.

Lifetime Achievers: Visionaries whose long-term commitment has transformed civil society.

A Process Built to Connect and Elevate

The Awards feature a three-stage selection process that is inclusive, rigorous and also collaborative. Crucially, the journey is designed to provide immediate value to every participant; all entrants gain automatic access to the African CSO Platform*, ensuring they are connected and elevated regardless of the final outcome:

Phase One (Open Call): A broad invitation to encourage formal and informal organizations to share their story. Phase Two (Evidence Building): Shortlisted entrants work with EPIC-Africa to bring their impact to life through testimonials and case studies. Phase Three (Independent Jury): A diverse panel of independent African experts selects the winners and special commendations.

Entries are open to all African-rooted CSOs, regardless of size or sector. Submissions are accepted in both English and French. Winners will gain visibility, capacity-building opportunities, and platforms to connect with funders, policymakers, and fellow CSOs.

How to Apply

Entries for the 2026 African CSO Awards open today, January 19, 2026, and close on February 28, 2026.

For more details and to submit an entry or nomination, visit: https://apo-opa.co/4jK9f4Q​

*The African CSO Platform is a pan-African digital hub designed to break down silos across the continent. By entering the awards, CSOs gain access to peer networking, funding leads, and increased visibility through a searchable profile that helps partners and funders find locally-led organizations.

Media Contacts:

Paul Wanyoike

Platform Technical Officer, EPIC-Africa

Email: pwanyoike@epic-africa.org

David Barnard

Awards Manager, EPIC-Africa

Email: dbarnard@epic-africa.org

About EPIC-Africa:

EPIC-Africa (https://EPIC-Africa.org) is a Senegal-based organization dedicated to enhancing philanthropic impact by filling critical data and capacity gaps. We envisage a vibrant, influential, and sustainable African civil society at the center of the continent’s development.