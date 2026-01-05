Political shifts in major international financing centers are reshaping who funds Africa’s energy future, with the Mozambique LNG project illustrating how policy swings abroad can delay development timelines and raise costs. Africa’s large oil and gas developments – often reliant on export credit agencies and support from foreign governments – are especially exposed. The prolonged disruptions surrounding Mozambique LNG demonstrate how evolving climate policies, security assessments and domestic political agendas in external jurisdictions can slow progress, increase financing costs and complicate long-term planning.

The TotalEnergies-led project has faced years of setbacks, beginning with the 2021 insurgent attack in Cabo Delgado and continuing through a carefully staged redesign and restart process. In early 2025, the U.S. Export-Import Bank approved a near-$5 billion loan to support the project’s revival, signaling Washington’s renewed willingness to back major natural gas developments.

Yet only months later, the UK took a sharply different stance, withdrawing its previously committed $1.15 billion in financing, citing elevated security concerns and shifts in climate-policy guidance. The reversal reintroduced uncertainty to the project’s already complex financial structure and complicated Mozambique’s timeline for restoring momentum.

These contrasting decisions – one government reinstating support while another steps back – highlight the challenge African governments and project developers now face. Project viability increasingly hinges not only on strong technical fundamentals, but also on political cycles, climate-policy debates and shifting investment mandates in lending jurisdictions. When export credit agencies or foreign governments adjust their positions due to domestic pressures, the immediate consequences include re-evaluated lending terms, delayed contracting schedules and heightened risk perception among commercial financiers.

For Mozambique, the implications are significant. Rebuilding financing commitments after a major participant exits increases project costs and extends timelines. Uncertainty also affects domestic planning, from future revenue projections to job-creation expectations. Operators must expand efforts to demonstrate improved security conditions, strengthened community engagement and robust environmental safeguards.

Across the continent, investor sentiment is shaped by these international policy swings. African energy leaders increasingly observe that political volatility in external markets has become a core component of project risk. Some governments are turning to alternative financiers – including multilateral institutions and capital providers in regions with more stable natural gas investment positions – though those options may come with different terms, geopolitical considerations or longer approval processes.

In this evolving landscape, platforms like African Energy Week (AEW) play a critical stabilizing role. AEW has emerged as a central venue where governments, financiers, operators and policymakers can align on investment priorities and respond collectively to global policy uncertainty. The 2026 edition in Cape Town – focused on enhancing energy security and building resilient investment frameworks – offers a valuable opportunity to develop new financing structures, risk-mitigation tools and frameworks that protect African projects from external policy reversals.

AEW also helps clarify expectations between African governments and international partners. Stakeholders increasingly emphasize the need for predictable long-term financing frameworks, clearer alignment between climate-policy objectives and development support, and mechanisms that shield large-scale projects from abrupt shifts in foreign political agendas. Growing interest in regional financial instruments, multilateral guarantees and African-led investment platforms reflects a broader push to reduce reliance on single-jurisdiction decisions.

The experience of Mozambique LNG underscores how global energy and political debates can directly affect Africa’s capacity to build and sustain critical infrastructure. While the continent continues advancing ambitious exploration, LNG and natural gas development plans, long-term progress will depend on a more stable international financing environment and stronger Africa-led coordination. AEW 2026 provides a timely venue to advance that agenda – but consistent commitments from global partners will be essential to translating strategy into fully executed projects.