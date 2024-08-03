His Eminence Mr. Aroon Boonchom, Sheikhul Islam of Thailand, and delegation visited Egypt to participate in the 9th Fatwa International Conference under the theme "Fatwa and the Ethical Foundation in an Accelerating World" during 29-31 July 2024 in Cairo. His Eminence was invited to give a speech at the opening ceremony alongside high-level representatives from various countries. In his speech, His Eminence mentioned the role of the Office of Sheikhul Islam of Thailand in issuing fatwas and interaction with people of different faiths. He also emphasized that all Thai people have the right to freedom of religion as stipulated in the Constitution, and His Majesty the King of Thailand is the patron of all faiths. For these reasons, the people with diverse faiths in Thai society can coexist peacefully.
During the visit, His Eminence met with Prof. Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Allam, Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Prof. Dr. Abbas Abdallah Abbas Soliman, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Association for Al-Azhar Graduates (WAAG) and Secretary General of Council of Senior Scholars, and exchanged views on ways to promote cooperation in fatwa and education.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.