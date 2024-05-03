The Hollywoodbets Sharks will have a golden opportunity to make history by becoming the first South African franchise to advance to the EPCR Challenge Cup final when they face Clermont Auvergne in a blockbuster semi-final at the Twickenham Stoop in London on Saturday.
With their Vodacom United Rugby Championship playoff hopes already dashed following a disappointing start to the season, this will mark a significant occasion for the KwaZulu-Natalians to earn some redemption in a season of mixed fortunes.
Given the close margins between the teams this season it is expected to be a humdinger.
Both sides suffered only one defeat in the competition to date, while Clermont hold a narrow one-point lead over the Hollywoodbets Sharks on points’ difference in their five matches. Adding to this, both sides come off morale-boosting victories last weekend in the Vodacom URC and French Top 14.
While Clermont will enter the match with confidence after registering a convincing 41-18 victory at home against Stade Francais in the Top 14, the Hollywoodbets Sharks will draw inspiration from their 32-27 victory against the Scarlets in Llanelli in the Vodacom URC – not only because of the fighting spirit they showed to hold on for the victory in a tense finish to the match, but also given the fact that it was an away game.
Interestingly, the teams find themselves in a similarly precarious position this season with disappointing performances early in the season, with the Durbanites having won four of their 15 matches in the Vodacom URC, while Clermont’s track record shows nine wins in 22 outings in the Top 14, making this a vital clash for both teams.
The match kicks off at 13h30 on Saturday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport. The second semi-final, between Gloucester and Benetton, kicks off at 16h00.
EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final – Hollywoodbets Sharks v Clermont Auvergne
Date: Saturday, 4 May
Venue: Twickenham Stoop, London
SA Time: 13h30
Referee: Luke Pearce
TV: SuperSport
Issued by SA Rugby CommunicationsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby.
