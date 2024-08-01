From July 29 to 31, 2024, Yaoundé hosted a pivotal Stakeholders Consultative Workshop aimed at shaping Cameroon’s National Blue Economy Strategy. This crucial event gathered diverse stakeholders to refine and finalize the strategy, focusing on key objectives such as identifying priority issues, addressing challenges, and establishing robust governance and coordination mechanisms. The event was funded by the Kingdom of Norway’s support to AU-IBAR.

The workshop opened with remarks from Mr. Georges MBA ASSEKO, Head of the Blue Economy Division at the AU Commission/DARBE. He underscored the need for Cameroon's strategy to align with both Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Africa Blue Economy Strategy. He urged participants to enhance coordination among national agencies, design effective legal frameworks, and establish systems for tracking and reporting blue economy progress. Emphasis was placed on identifying Blue Value Chains, assessing the economic impact, and engaging the private sector for financing the transition to a sustainable blue economy within the context of AfCFTA.

Dr. Baschirou Moussa Demsa, a Consultant for Animal Resources at CEEAC (ECCAS), reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts in developing the national strategy. Mr. Jaju Manu Guigado, Secretary General of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries, delivered the official opening remarks on behalf of the Honorable Minister. He highlighted the blue economy’s potential to create jobs, boost income, and enhance food security, officially declaring the workshop open.

Participants included representatives from various ministries, such as the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT), Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA), Ministry of Water Resources and Energy (MINEE), Ministry of Transport (MINT), National Ports Authority (NPA), Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation (MINRESI), Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (MINMIDT), Ministry of Tourism and Leisure (MINTOUL), Ministry of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development (MINEPDED), Ministry of Finance (MINFI/DOUANES), Ministry of Trade (MINCOMMERCE), Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL), African Marine Mammal Conservation Organization (AMMCO), African Women Fish Processors and Traders Network (AWFISHNET), National Consultant, ECCAS, African Union Commission, and AU-IBAR staff.

The first technical session, moderated by Mr. Rafik Nouaili, featured Dr. Patrick Karani’s presentation on the Africa Blue Economy Strategy (ABES). This presentation provided insights into the strategy’s evolution, referencing key instruments like the 2018 World Blue Economy Conference and AUC Agenda 2063. Prof. Martin Ndende then discussed the ABES governance framework, prompting stakeholders to explore how a continental strategy can benefit policy making and capacity building.

The second session, also moderated by Dr. Karani and Mr. Nouaili, focused on sector-specific information about Cameroon’s blue economy. Presentations by Georges MBA ASSEKO and Prof. Dr. Andrew Baio highlighted institutional arrangements and the untapped potential of blue economy resources, stressing the need for value addition through transformation, preservation, and technology.

Emerging discussions revealed several critical issues: the role of the blue economy in Cameroon's structural transformation, the impact on oil, gas, and minerals extraction, the necessity for effective coordination, and the strategy’s potential to address maritime safety, plastic pollution, and community benefits. Participants also considered the importance of research, development, and education in the blue economy and the need for inclusive stakeholder engagement. Recommendations from the workshop included detailing how the draft strategy will address these issues, aligning it with ECCAS and ABES frameworks, prioritizing energy and water resources, supporting innovation, and ensuring broad stakeholder involvement. The establishment of an African Union Institute for Blue Economy and Technology was proposed to boost capacity development.

Working groups identified key objectives, priority issues, and governance mechanisms. Outcomes included a focus on restoring aquatic ecosystems, enhancing education and training, developing fisheries and aquaculture industries, and investing in blue economy infrastructure. The groups also emphasized the need for improved port facilities, environmental management, and social safety. The workshop concluded with a plan for next steps, including disseminating the National Blue Economy Strategy Outline for broader feedback and finalizing the strategy. The workshop was closed with gratitude expressed by Dr. Baschirou Moussa Demsa, Mr. Georges MBA ASSEKO, and Honorable Minister Dr. Taiga. The event reaffirmed Cameroon’s commitment to a sustainable blue economy and its alignment with regional and continental goals.