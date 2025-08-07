The Seychelles Tourism Academy proudly concluded its 2025 graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon, celebrating the achievements of 181 graduates across ten specialized tourism and hospitality programs. The ceremony, held at the International Conference Centre Seychelles (ICCS), was graced by the presence of President Wavel Ramkalawan, who attended alongside First Lady Linda Ramkalawan and a host of distinguished guests.

The graduating cohort represented three distinct academic levels, reflecting the Academy's comprehensive educational framework. Among them, 11 students were awarded Advanced Diplomas in Hospitality Management—a rigorous three-year program aimed at developing future industry leaders. All recipients of this diploma met the academic requirements to pursue further studies at the renowned Shannon College of Hotel Management in Ireland.

The Advanced Certificate programs, conducted over two years, produced 78 graduates across five specialized disciplines: Restaurant&Bar Services, Food Preparation&Culinary Arts, Wellness&Spa, Reception Operations&Services, and Tourism&Tour Guiding. The Certificate programs, delivered through an apprenticeship model over eighteen months, graduated 92 students across four key areas: Restaurant&Bar Services, Food Preparation&Culinary Arts, Accommodation Operations&Services, and Reception Operations&Services. The Food Preparation&Culinary Arts program recorded the highest enrollment, with 38 graduates, including six students who completed their studies on Praslin Island.

The ceremony's highlight was the presentation of prestigious awards recognizing exceptional academic achievement, practical excellence, and character development. The prestigious President's Cup was awarded to Elaine Hoareau, recognizing exemplary academic performance, active participation in academy life, and exceptional ambassadorial qualities. This distinguished graduate demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, maintained exemplary conduct in terms of attitude, punctuality, and personal presentation standards, while actively participating in various academy activities at both national and international levels. Ms Hoareau received an extensive prize package including a laptop computer and scholarship from the President of the Republic, accommodation packages from premier resorts including North Island Seychelles and Canopy by Hilton Seychelles Resort, an Air Seychelles ticket to Abu Dhabi, and numerous other valuable prizes.

The Director's Awards for remarkable personal transformation were presented to Lara Dick and Brendon Malvina, honouring their significant behavioural improvements and commitment to personal growth throughout their academic journey. Bashiir Pharce received the Governing Board Award in recognition of his outstanding practical skills, while the Minister's Awards celebrated the highest academic achievers across all three program levels: Wayne Esther (Certificate Level), Micaella Dogley (Advanced Certificate Level) and Petra Estico (Advance Diploma Level).

In his address, Academy Director Mr. Richard Mathiot congratulated the graduating cohort on reaching a significant milestone in their professional journey. He encouraged them to remain focused and committed as they transition into the hospitality and tourism industry.

Also included during the ceremony was a motivational speech by Mr. Maxime Rachel, General Manager of Hotel La Cigale Praslin, vote of thanks by Graduate Chloe Elizabeth, musical performances and souvenir photo sessions.