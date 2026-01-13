The Government will communicate further once the current review is completed. In the interim, the public is urged to remain calm and to engage responsibly, as State institutions continue to discharge their responsibilities with professionalism, neutrality, and respect for the rule of law

These actions are precautionary in nature, taken in accordance with established national security frameworks and professional risk-management practices, and are not politically motivated. Statutory security arrangements for former Presidents remain fully in place, and there is no information suggesting any risk to former Presidents or their families.

Routine national security assessments have identified the need for a heightened level of vigilance in relation to the security of President Herminie. In response, the Defence Forces are reviewing and adjusting standard protective measures to ensure the safety of the President and the uninterrupted functioning of State institutions.

