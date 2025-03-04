President Wavel Ramkalawan visited the Independent School, engaging with A-Level students in a motivational session aimed at inspiring them as they prepare for their academic and personal journeys. The visit followed a request from the school for a meet-and-greet session with students completing their A Levels and gearing up for further studies.

In his address, President Ramkalawan shared personal insights, underscoring the values of perseverance, integrity, and hard work. He urged students to set ambitious goals and stay dedicated to their aspirations, reminding them of their vital role as the future leaders and changemakers of Seychelles.

The session also featured an interactive Q&A, where students raised thought-provoking questions on leadership, governance, employment, and personal development. The President responded candidly, offering valuable perspectives and guidance to help them navigate their future paths.

The visit was warmly welcomed by students and staff, who expressed gratitude for the President’s time and encouragement. The school leadership praised the initiative, highlighting its positive impact on students’ motivation and outlook.

The government remains committed to empowering young people and fostering an environment that enables them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.