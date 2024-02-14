The Office of the President is delighted to announce the culmination of a transformative journey as 27 Chief Executives and Senior Officials graduated from an intensive Executive Leadership Programme, graciously sponsored by the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This momentous occasion, which took place on Sunday 11th February, commemorated the dedication, perseverance, and vision of our esteemed public servants as they emerged equipped with invaluable insights and skills vital for the advancement of our nation.

President Ramkalawan met with the Senior Officials yesterday (13th February) on the margins of the 2024 World Governments Summit, following their participation in the Executive Leadership Programme (SELP) spanning from October 2023 to February 2024. The programme encompassed a comprehensive curriculum designed to fortify our leaders with strategic foresight, digital prowess, and agile leadership acumen. Through modules such as Strategic Foresight and Scenario Planning, Policy and Strategic Performance Management, Digital Transformation, Leading the Future and Agile Leadership, and Leading in an Uncertain World, our Chief Executives immersed themselves in a holistic learning experience tailored to navigate the complexities of contemporary governance.

President Wavel Ramkalawan commended the Seychellois graduates for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of knowledge amidst the ever-changing global landscape. He remarks, "The graduation of our Chief Executives from the UAE-sponsored Executive Leadership Programme is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and lifelong learning. In an era defined by uncertainty and rapid change, our leaders have demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, qualities essential for steering Seychelles towards a prosperous and sustainable future."

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in a rigorous capstone project, which served as a platform for the application of theoretical insights to real-world challenges confronting our nation. Their innovative solutions underscored a commitment to pragmatic leadership and a deep-seated passion for service to the Seychellois people.

As we celebrate this milestone, President Ramkalawan extended his profound gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for their unwavering support and steadfast commitment to capacity-building initiatives in Seychelles. He emphasizes, "The enduring partnership between Seychelles and the UAE exemplifies the shared values of cooperation, innovation, and mutual respect. It is through such collaborative endeavours that we harness the collective potential to address complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development."

In conclusion, President Ramkalawan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and expressed confidence in their ability to lead with integrity, compassion, and foresight. He affirmed the government's dedication to nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation within the public service, ensuring that Seychelles remains at the forefront of progress and prosperity.