The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, were guests of honour at the Independent School's A-Level Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2024.

The event took place on Saturday at the Eden Bleu Hotel. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the graduating students, celebrating their hard work, dedication, and achievements. Ms. Justine Madeleine was awarded the prestigious President’s Cup, while Ms. Kelley Laporte was named Valedictorian for the A-Level Class of 2024.

In his address, the Principal of the Independent School, Mr. Andy Esparon, congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development. He also expressed gratitude to the teachers for their dedication and tireless efforts.

“This graduation is not just a testament to your academic success, but also a reflection of your resilience, perseverance, and determination to strive for excellence. As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, I urge you to remain committed to your dreams, uphold the values instilled in you, and contribute positively to the progress of our nation,” said Mr Esparon.

The event also featured speeches by Valedictorian Ms. Laporte and Mr. Brassel Adeline, who spoke on behalf of all parents, emphasizing the crucial role of education in shaping future leaders. Graduates received their certificates in the presence of their families, teachers, and well-wishers, making the occasion a truly memorable one.

The Government of Seychelles remains steadfast in its commitment to education as a fundamental pillar of national development and extends its appreciation to institutions such as the Independent School for their invaluable role in nurturing young minds.