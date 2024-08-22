President Wavel Ramkalawan received Father Christian Toulon, Father Emmanuel Boniface, and Deacon Aubrey Pon Wayne at State House this morning. The visit marked a significant occasion as the newly ordained clergy paid their respects to the Head of State.

President Ramkalawan congratulated the clergymen on their recent ordinations, commending their dedication to serving the community as young Seychellois leaders. During their meeting, they discussed their mission to address the spiritual needs of the nation, their vision for the youth of Seychelles and the various challenges they face. The President reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting their initiatives.

President Ramkalawan extended his best wishes to the clergy on their spiritual journey, encouraging them to continue their vital role in guiding and uplifting the moral and spiritual well-being of the nation.

This visit highlights the government's recognition of the crucial role religious leaders play in the Seychellois society and reflects the strong, ongoing relationship between the state and religious institutions.