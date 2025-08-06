President Wavel Ramkalawan on Wednesday morning welcomed the newly ordained Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Port Victoria, the Right Reverend Danny Elizabeth, for a courtesy call at State House, following his ordination on Sunday, 3rd August 2025.

The meeting served as an opportunity for President Ramkalawan to extend his congratulations to Bishop Elizabeth as he assumes his new spiritual leadership role within the Anglican Church. The two leaders engaged in a cordial exchange, reflecting on the Church’s enduring contribution to the nation and the values it upholds.

Discussions centred on the long-standing relationship between the Anglican Church and the State, with a shared emphasis on the importance of continued collaboration in key areas such as education, social development, national unity, and moral guidance.

President Ramkalawan reiterated the Government’s commitment to religious freedom and the maintenance of open dialogue with all faith-based institutions. He also underscored the Church’s potential role in strengthening spiritual values within society and expressed openness to increased partnership in social initiatives, particularly those focused on the welfare of children and youth.

Bishop Elizabeth conveyed his gratitude to the President for the warm reception and, on behalf of the Anglican Diocese of Port Victoria, expressed a firm commitment to continued cooperation with Government and other national institutions in the service of the Seychellois people.

In addition to discussions on social engagement, both parties also addressed the upcoming consecration of St Agnes Chapel in Plaisance as a full Anglican Church, as well as the role of the Church in promoting peace and national unity ahead of the forthcoming elections. They agreed on the importance of sustaining a strong Church-State partnership to advance the common good and reinforce the values of tolerance and cohesion throughout the nation.