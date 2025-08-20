The Office of the President announces that the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, is scheduled to meet with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Friday, 22 August 2025.

In his capacity as Head of State, President Ramkalawan will convey the greetings and message of goodwill from the people and Government of Seychelles during this official audience.

The President will be accompanied by the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, the Principal Minister, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde.

The papal audience underscores the longstanding cordial relations between the Republic of Seychelles and the Holy See. It presents an important opportunity for the exchange of views on areas of mutual interest, including social cohesion, youth empowerment and education, community welfare, as well as the shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the protection of the world’s oceans.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.