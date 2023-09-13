The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will attend the Group 77 and China Summit to be held in Havana, Cuba.

Convened by Cuba, as Chairman of the Group of 77 and China, the Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in Havana on September 15 and 16 to discuss the theme "Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation".

Following his mission in Cuba, President Ramkalawan will join other world leaders in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all.” The first day of the high-level General Debate will be 19 September 2023.

The President will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Linda Ramkalawan, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde and will later be joined by the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Mr Naadir Hassan and the Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the United States of America and Seychelles’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr Ian Madeleine for UNGA 78 in New York.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.