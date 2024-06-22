State House Seychelles


The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolences following the passing of music pioneer, Mr. Thomas Alexis.

"On behalf of the country and on my personal behalf, we convey our warmest thoughts of strength and courage during this time of bereavement to the wife, family and friends of Mr Thomas Alexis. Mr. Alexis was a Seychellois musical icon who has made immense contributions to the Seychelles music industry. He was not only a composer musician but in his professional career at the School of Music, as an instructor and head of the music programme, where he  passed on his musical  knowledge and undoubtly touched many lives. His legacy lives on as we remember him through the many songs he graced our nation with. He will be fondly remembered and songs like ‘Manman Mon manman' will forever be part of his legacy and our culture. May his soul rest in peace.”

