On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of India, H.E. Sri Narendra Modi.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“This historic day is a celebration of India’s journey as a Republic and serves as a powerful reminder of the core values of democracy that is the foundation of your great nation. This significant milestone in India’s history is a true testament to India’s strength, resilience, and progress. India’s remarkable achievements in a wide range of sectors, including technology, space exploration, the economy and culture reflect the nation’s vitality and vision under your leadership.

Today, India is positioned as a global leader and continues to play an increasingly important role on the international stage. India’s leadership at the helm of G20 last year ushered in significant changes, particularly the admission of the African Union Commission. India also provided substantial support to the cause of SIDS at the recent COP 28 in the United Arab Emirates.

I seize this opportunity to extend our immense gratitude to you and to the Government of the Republic of India, for the continuous support and for standing with Seychelles over the years.”

“The official visit by Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, to India in November 2023 underscores the robust friendship between our nations and our commitment to the further strengthening of our bilateral relations, paving the way for new avenues of cooperation” expressed the President.