On behalf of the country and on his personal behalf, President Wavel Ramkalawan has issued a message of appreciation and encouragement to everyone who were first and foremost involved in combating the fire which occurred at the Ile Du Port 'Net Repair' area at Zone 14. A second incident at Port Victoria involved a Cargo Container Vessel running aground near St Anne Island.

"We convey our heartfelt appreciation to all agencies, authorities, departments and key stakeholders who have been part of the two major operations. Once again we have shown our resilience and the capacity of our local professionals.

The fire incident at Ile Du Port, Zone14, could have escalated into a more disastrous situation but due to the efficiency and devotion of all our responders the situation was well contained and placed under control by efficient teams on the ground.

In the case of the running aground of Container Vessel 'Spil Ningsih', stuck for hours on the Northern side of St Anne Island, the SPA Tug Boats and relevant partners successfully freed and steared the vessel back to safe ancourage at Port Victoria.

I take this opportunity to salute everyone for their bravery and determination and for placing country before self. We are truly proud of your devotion and professionalism displayed. Once again, our heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved."