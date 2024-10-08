This morning, President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed Lord Collins of Highbury at State House in a courtesy call that included British High Commissioner to Seychelles, Mr. Jeff Glenkin, and other members of the delegation. Lord Collins is the Minister for Africa and the first UK Minister to visit Seychelles in over a decade.

In his opening remarks, President Ramkalawan congratulated Lord Collins and his team on the recent elections of the UK government, reaffirming Seychelles' commitment to fostering the robust partnership that exists between the two nations.

The discussions covered pivotal areas of bilateral cooperation, such as economic security, anti-corruption efforts, education, and climate change. Both sides expressed a keen interest in exploring sustainable investment opportunities that would benefit both countries.

In a subsequent interview with local press, Lord Collins highlighted Seychelles' strategic importance to the United Kingdom, stating that his visit "reflects the great priority we place on Seychelles in assuring growth and security for the nation." He also announced the impending signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on Economic Security, which he characterized as a means to achieve "greater control, greater security, and greater understanding for the future."

Present at the meeting were Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde; Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave; Director General of Bilateral Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta and Desk Officer for the United Kingdom Foreign Affairs Department, Mr. James Carpin.