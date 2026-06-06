Yesterday afternoon, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, walked up the ramp of the newly constructed Rise and Shine Day Care Centre at Mont Fleuri, hand in hand with two young children who beamed with excitement as they welcomed him to their new sanctuary, marking the official opening of the centre.The ceremony commenced with a musical performance by the children of the day care center, setting a joyful and celebratory tone for the occasion.

In her address, Principal Secretary Vicky Van Der Westhuizen highlighted the Government’s commitment to providing a nurturing and supportive environment for the development of young children. She emphasized that investments in early childhood development remain a national priority, ensuring that every child is afforded the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.

The children of the center further entertained guests with a song presentation and a poem, showcasing their talents and reflecting the positive learning environment fostered at the facility.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the commemorative plaque by President Herminie, alongside the Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Evelyne Rose, Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Mr David Pierre and the Minister for Family Affairs, Social Affairs and Equality, Mrs Pamela Charlette. The unveiling was followed by a special benediction for the new facility.

Following the formal proceedings, President Herminie toured the newly built center and interacted with staff and children. The Rise and Shine Day Care Centre currently accommodates 70 children and is supported by a dedicated team of 12 professionals committed to providing quality early childhood care and education.

Among those in attendance were the MNA for Mont Fleuri Mr. Michel Roucou, Chairman of the Institute of Early Childhood Development, Dr Xavier Rose, CEO Institute of Early Childhood Development Ms Shirley Choppy, Principal Secretaries, the District Administrator for Mont Fleuri day care staff; parents and other distinguished guests.

The opening of the Rise and Shine Day Care Centre marks another significant milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen early childhood development services and expand access to safe, inclusive, and stimulating spaces for the nation’s youngest citizens, laying a strong foundation for their future growth and success.