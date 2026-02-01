The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, will undertake an official overseas mission from 3 to 10 February 2026, encompassing participation in the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, followed by a State Visit to the Republic of India.

From 3 to 5 February 2026, President Herminie will participate in the World Governments Summit alongside more than 35 fellow Heads of State and Government. This year’s Summit marks the largest gathering in its history, providing an unparalleled platform for global dialogue on the future of governance and public policy. It will bring together international organisations, policymakers, business leaders, and thought leaders from over 40 countries to advance innovative, practical solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The World Government Summit serves as a forum for shaping future-ready governments, focusing on critical themes such as health systems, social well-being, emerging technologies, sustainable development, and strategies to enhance quality of life. President Herminie’s participation underscores Seychelles’ commitment to forward-looking governance, people-centred development, and international cooperation in addressing shared global challenges.

Following the Summit, President Herminie will proceed to India for a State Visit from 5 to 10 February 2026, undertaken at the invitation of His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. The invitation was formally conveyed by the Vice-President of India, Hon. Shri Chandrapuran Ponnusami (C.P.) Radhakrishnan, during his visit to Seychelles in October 2025 for the inauguration of President Herminie as the sixth President of the Republic of Seychelles. The visit takes place at a particularly significant moment as Seychelles and India commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the State Visit, President Herminie will hold high-level bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of India, , the President of India H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Vice-President and senior members of the Indian Government. He is also expected to engage with leaders from various Indian states and to visit cultural, environmental, and health institutions, providing opportunities to exchange best practices and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The State Visit is intended to further consolidate the long-standing partnership between Seychelles and India, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including healthcare, capacity building, economic development, trade and investment, climate and environmental sustainability, tourism, and regional and maritime security. Particular emphasis will be placed on cooperation that supports national priorities aimed at improving the efficiency of public services, strengthening resilience within the health system, fostering skills development, and supporting sustainable economic opportunities for Seychellois citizens.

President Herminie will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment, Health, Environment, Climate Energy and Natural Resources, as well as Tourism and Culture. Representatives of the private sector will also form part of the delegation, reflecting the Government’s integrated approach to diplomacy, one that aligns foreign policy engagement with economic development, investment promotion, and job creation.

This overseas mission underscores President Herminie’s commitment to proactive and results-oriented diplomacy, aimed at strengthening Seychelles’ international partnerships while advancing initiatives that promote social well-being, economic resilience, and long-term prosperity. State House reiterates that the visit is undertaken in the national interest, with a clear focus on delivering tangible benefits for the people of Seychelles and reinforcing the country’s constructive role within the international community.