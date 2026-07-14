President Patrick Herminie today held bilateral talks with the President of the Regional Council of La Réunion, Ms Huguette Bello. The two agreed to modernise the framework cooperation agreement between the two islands. During the talks held at the Hotel de Region, in St Denis, they concurred that direct air link between Seychelles and Réunion was crucial as it could combine the two destinations.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commmitment to further developing a partnership rooted in shared history, a common Creole language and culture, and forming a common front in braving challenges facing the region. Discussions between the two leaders ranged from climate resilience and health to food security and air connectivity through youth and cultural exchange. They agreed that Seychelles and La Réunion have much to learn from one another and much to gain by deepening cooperation as neighbours in the Indian Ocean.

President Herminie thanked Ms Bello for attending his inauguration last year and noted that the longstanding friendship between Seychelles and La Réunion should morph into a stronger strategic partnership. To that end, he proposed reviewing and modernising the Framework Cooperation Agreement, originally signed in 2003, to incorporate new areas of cooperation and include the establishment of a Joint Commission to strengthen coordination, political dialogue and follow-up on projects, including those undertaken under the aegis of Interreg Indian Ocean Programme.

On climate and energy, the President underlined the shared challenges facing small island states and called for continued joint advocacy, including support for operationalising the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index to improve access to climate financing. He noted that Seychelles' medium-term targets of 15% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 30% by 2043 called for greater cooperation in energy transition.

On youth, sport and culture, the leaders noted their countries' active participation in regional games, like the Indian Ocean Island Games. President Herminie proposed renewing youth exchange programmes, including having a Memorandum of Understanding between the Seychelles National Youth Council and the Chambre de Métiers et de l'Artisanat de La Réunion.

President Herminie reaffirmed Seychelles' commitment to its friendship with La Réunion and France, expressed confidence that his visit would mark the beginning of an even stronger partnership built on shared values, mutual respect and a common vision for the future. He is the second Seychellois Head of State to visit La Réunion.