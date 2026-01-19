The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, has outlined three major outcomes of his official mission to Abu Dhabi, following his participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026. Addressing members of the media at a post-mission press conference, the President identified strengthened pathways for water security, accelerated energy transformation, and enhanced digital connectivity as the principal deliverables of the visit.

President Herminie explained that engagements held at the ADSW 2026 were deliberately focused on translating international cooperation into practical, results-oriented solutions to address some of Seychelles’ most pressing national challenges. He noted that water and energy, are among the most critical sectors requiring urgent and sustained intervention, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to delivering durable, long-term solutions through improved access to water and more affordable electricity.

First regarding water security, the President highlighted that recent years have exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s water supply, leading to periods of water stress that the Government is determined not to allow to persist. While reiterating that water conservation remains a national priority, he emphasised that desalination represents the most immediate and effective solution to meet growing demand. In this regard, the President has secured four desalination plants for the southern region of Mahé, an intervention expected to significantly reduce water stress and improve water availability over the next five to ten years.

In addressing energy transformation, President Herminie stressed that reducing the cost of electricity is central to the Government’s broader socio-economic development agenda. He acknowledged that Seychelles’ continued reliance on fuel oil for electricity generation is both costly and environmentally unsustainable, underscoring the urgency of transitioning to alternative energy production models. While renewable sources such as solar and wind energy remain key components of the national strategy, he noted that Seychelles’ limited land mass presents constraints for large-scale photovoltaic deployment.

To overcome these limitations, the President outlined an integrated approach that combines solar energy generation with battery storage systems, a model made increasingly viable by rapid advancements in technology. He announced that pilot initiatives will commence on La Digue Island, serving as an initial testing ground, before progressing to Praslin and, subsequently, Mahé. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to lower electricity costs, enhance energy reliability, and support the Government’s plans to introduce green infrastructure initiatives such as electric public transportation

Within this context, President Herminie further revealed that he has sought support from private individuals as well as the Government of Abu Dhabi to advance projects aimed at installing solar panel on government housing. He acknowledged that the high upfront cost of installation remains a significant barrier for many households. To address this challenge, the President said that the Government will move decisively by introducing a requirement for all new housing developments to be equipped with solar panel systems. He emphasised that this policy shift will not only advance national energy objectives but also create new business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and service providers within the renewable energy sector.

The President also addressed developments in telecommunications and internet connectivity, identifying digital infrastructure as a critical pillar of national transformation. He informed the media that discussions are currently underway with Starlink to explore the provision of more affordable and reliable internet services for Seychelles. President Herminie noted that progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, e-government, and broader digitalisation will depend heavily on improving both the cost and efficiency of telecommunications services.

He further noted that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is actively advancing these discussions and is expected to present concrete proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers by April this year.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 was held from 13 to 15 January, during which President Herminie delivered the keynote address at the Blue Forum, engaged with participants of the Youth for Sustainability initiative, and undertook a series of high-level engagements. The forum proved to be highly successful, offering invaluable opportunities to engage directly with emerging technologies and innovative solutions in energy production and water conservation.

The outcomes of the Abu Dhabi mission reflect the Government’s firm resolve to leverage international partnerships to deliver tangible benefits for the Seychellois people, while positioning Seychelles decisively on a path of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development.