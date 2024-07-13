Seychelles participated in the 26th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, held from 11 to 12 July 2024 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Ambassador Claude Morel, based in South Africa and serving as the Permanent Representative to SADC, led the Seychelles delegation. He was accompanied by Ms. Trisha Hoareau, Third Secretary at the Foreign Affairs Department.

The discussions during the meeting primarily focused on peace and security, as critical factors in fostering a conducive environment for regional cooperation and integration.

Seychelles informed the MCO that it had nominated Ambassador Joseph Nourrice, former Deputy Executive Secretary of SADC, as its representative to the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC).

Furthermore, the Government of Seychelles requested support for the candidacy of Mr. Vincent Meriton, former Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission for the period of 2025-2029. The candidacy received the endorsement of the SADC region and member states were requested to support it during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union in February 2025 in Addis Ababa.