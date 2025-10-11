The Republic of Seychelles participated in the 24th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit of Heads of State and Government, held from 7 to 9 October 2025 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya. The Seychelles delegation was led by Mr. Conrad Mederic, Permanent Representative to the African Union and Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles accredited to Kenya. He was accompanied by Ms. Trisha Hoareau, Second Secretary from the Department of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles.

During the Summit, H.E. Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, officially assumed the Chairmanship of COMESA, taking over from H.E. Mr. Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi. The symbolic handover was marked by the presentation of the COMESA gavel, signifying the transfer of leadership.

The Summit was convened under the theme: “Leveraging Digitalisation to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth’’. Discussions emphasised improving access to markets and strengthening regional and global value chains. In addition to economic discussions, the Heads of State reviewed the outcomes of the 20th Meeting of the COMESA Committee on Peace and Security, convened virtually from 29 to 30 September 2025, underscoring the importance of peace and stability as prerequisites for sustainable economic development.

During the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on 8 October 2025, Ambassador Mederic provided an update on Seychelles’ ongoing Presidential elections, following the first round held on 27th September. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to democratic principles and constitutional processes. He also expressed the Government’s appreciation to the COMESA Secretariat for the pre-election assessment conducted in July, and to the COMESA-AU observer mission for their continued support throughout the electoral processes.

The next Summit will be held in Harare, Zimbabwe in 2026.