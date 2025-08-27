India-funded projects, cooperation in defence and maritime security, as well as tourism were among the highlights of the farewell call paid by H.E. Mr. Kartik Pande, the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Wednesday 27th August 2025, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

The two diplomats took stock of the key achievements during High Commissioner Pande’s tenure. Minister Radegonde conveyed his appreciation for High Commissioner’s commitment to strengthening the long-standing ties between the Republic of India and the Republic of Seychelles. He also noted that Seychelles and India will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Minister Radegonde expressed gratitude to the Indian Government for its continued support towards safeguarding the Indian Ocean against illicit maritime activities, and for assisting the Seychelles Defence Forces in their endeavour to preserve maritime security.

Another milestone highlighted was the introduction of flights by Indian low-cost airline IndiGo, which is expected to further stimulate visitor arrivals from India and contribute to the growth of Seychelles’ tourism industry.

Minister Radegonde and High Commissioner Pande concluded by expressing confidence that the close partnership between Seychelles and India will continue to deepen under the leadership of his successor.