The outgoing Non-Resident Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Seychelles H.E. Mr. Wael M. Nasr Eldin M. Attiya, paid a farewell courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, this morning at State House.

President Ramkalawan extended his appreciation to Ambassador Khalil for his dedication and efforts in strengthening the longstanding relations between Seychelles and Egypt during his tenure. He commended the Ambassador for his active role in promoting bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including education, health, and capacity building.

“I would like to thank you for your commendable efforts in strengthening the Bilateral relationship between Seychelles and the Arab Republic of Egypt. During your tenure, you have worked closely with various Seychelles Ministries to deepen our bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation in key areas of shared interest. I am confident that your successor will continue in your footsteps to ensure continuity and conclusion of the various avenues of cooperation,” said President Ramkalawan.

The Head of State also expressed Seychelles’ commitment to further deepening the strong ties between the two countries and conveyed his best wishes to Ambassador Khalil in his future endeavours.

Ambassador Attiya, for his part, thanked the Government and people of Seychelles for the warm hospitality and cooperation extended to him throughout his mission. He reaffirmed Egypt’s continued support for Seychelles and expressed confidence in the continued growth of the Seychelles-Egypt partnership.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of tokens of appreciation and a commitment to continued collaboration between the two nations.

Ambassador, Attiya also paid a visit the Vice- President, Mr Ahmed Afif before departing State House.

Also present for the meeting were the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Vivianne Fock-Tave and Second Secretary Bilateral Affairs Division, Mr Davis Mathiot as well as the Political Officer, Mr Mohamed Eletreby.