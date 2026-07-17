A new chapter in Seychelles’ housing programme unfolded today with the official handing over of six Government-built mid-range condominium units at Brilliant, Les Mamelles, introducing a new affordable housing model that combines homeowner contributions with Government investment in supporting infrastructure.

President Patrick Herminie presided over the inauguration of Mount Josephine Residence 25, joined by Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Cabinet Ministers, Secretary of State for Lands, Housing and Infrastructure Joseph Francois, the Honourable Member of the National Assembly for Les Mamelles Bernard Georges, Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly Sylvanne Lemiel, District Administrator Mershia Denis, and officials from the Department of Lands and Housing.

The development comprises a single residential block of six two-bedroom units and is the first Government-designed and Government-constructed mid-range condominium project under a shared-cost model. Valued at SCR 9,041,641.80, the project includes SCR 5,679,510.35 for construction and SCR 3,362,131.45 for external works and supporting infrastructure.

Under the initiative, homeowners finance the cost of their units while Government absorbs the cost of external works and infrastructure, providing a subsidy of approximately 37 per cent. Construction, undertaken by Reliance Engineering Services Limited, commenced in July 2025 and was completed in June 2026.

In his address, President Herminie described the inauguration of Mount Josephine Residence 25 as another important milestone in the Government’s housing programme, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that every Seychellois has access to a safe, decent and affordable home.

The President said a home represents far more than a physical structure, describing it as the foundation upon which families build their future, children grow in security and communities flourish. He added that the development demonstrates how careful planning and the efficient use of limited land can deliver quality housing while preserving the surrounding environment.

Highlighting the project’s affordability, President Herminie noted that the development represents an investment of more than SCR 9 million and provides six modern two-bedroom apartments. Through government support, each beneficiary will acquire their home for approximately SCR 900,000, compared with an actual cost of around SCR 1.5 million.

The President congratulated them on achieving home ownership after years of patience, hard work, saving and securing loans to finance their homes. He described their perseverance as an inspiration to other Seychellois aspiring to own a home and expressed confidence that the new residence would become a thriving community where families prosper, children grow in safety and neighbours foster a spirit of solidarity and mutual support.

For his part, Mr Georges welcomed the completion of the project, describing it as a significant investment in the district and in the lives of the six beneficiary families. He said the new condominium reflects the government’s commitment to expanding access to affordable housing while making efficient use of limited land resources. Mr Georges congratulated the new homeowners and encouraged them to foster a strong sense of community, mutual respect and responsibility as they begin a new chapter at Mount Josephine Residence 25.

Speaking to State House Press, one of the new homeowners, Mr Tony Esparon, described the occasion as a life-changing moment.

“Today is a very special day for me and my family. Receiving the keys to our new home is a dream come true, and I am sincerely grateful to the government for making this opportunity possible. This home gives us a fresh start and the confidence to build a better future. We are proud to be among the beneficiaries of this new housing initiative, and we look forward to creating many happy memories here,” he said.

The inauguration of Mount Josephine Residence 25 forms part of the government’s continued efforts to expand access to affordable housing while introducing innovative financing models that promote home ownership and make the best use of Seychelles’ limited land resources.