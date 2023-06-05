State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


Following the passing of the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus,French Chang Him, the President of the Republic has declared Friday 9th June 2023, the day of the late Archbishop Emeritus’ funeral, as a day of National Mourning.  By order of the President of the Republic, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast from 0600hrs to 1800hrs as a sign of respect.

In order for members of the public to pay their respects, Public Service Organisations (Government and Parastatals) may consider granting an afternoon off to their staff at their discretion, subject to the exigencies of the service.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.