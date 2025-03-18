The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mrs. Wendy Didon as the new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles at State House this morning.

Mrs. Didon's appointment follows recommendations by the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA), in accordance with Article 115 of the Constitution of Seychelles. During the ceremony, she took the Oath of Allegiance and the Official Oath, formally assuming her new role.

A seasoned professional, Mrs. Didon is the Director and Founder of Job Plus Seychelles Ltd, a recruitment and training consultancy firm. Her extensive career spans over 25 years, primarily in the tourism industry, human resources management, and development, supported by relevant academic qualifications. She brings to the position a diverse professional background, with expertise in human resources, tourism, education, management, and electoral processes. Having served as an Electoral Commissioner since July 2018, she steps into her new role with significant experience in governance and administration.

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Vice President Mr. Ahmad Afif, Speaker of the National Assembly Mr. Roger Mancienne, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Ronny Govinden, President of the Court of Appeal Justice Anthony Fernando, Attorney General Mr. Vinsent Perera, Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs Ms. Margaret Moumou, as well as the Chairperson and Members of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, Members of the Electoral Commission, and other distinguished guests.