The iconic Mission Lodge Venn’s Town viewpoint kiosk reopened yesterday afternoon, just 23 days after a devastating fire caused significant damage to the treasured national heritage site.

President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the reopening ceremony, delivering a message of resilience and gratitude. Addressing the gathered audience, he acknowledged the efforts of individuals and organizations that contributed to the rapid restoration of the site, which holds profound historical and cultural significance for Seychelles.

"We will rebuild, we will restore, and we will continue to treasure our heritage, regardless of challenges, for our future generations to enjoy and appreciate our history and heritage," declared the President.

The restoration of the Mission Lodge Venn’s Town viewpoint kiosk is a testament to Seychelles’ unwavering commitment to preserving its cultural legacy. This cherished landmark continues to serve as a powerful reminder of the nation’s history, offering both Seychellois citizens and international visitors a place of reflection and appreciation.

The Government of Seychelles reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding heritage sites across the country, emphasizing the importance of their protection for future generations. It also extended an open invitation to the public to visit and support the Mission Lodge Venn’s Town site, which stands as a symbol of resilience, unity, and national pride.