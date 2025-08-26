The Japanese Resident Ambassador, H.E. Mr. SAKUTA Makoto, paid a courtesy call on the newly appointed Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ian Madeleine, on Tuesday 26th August at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Discussions covered the ongoing procedures to finalise a visa waiver for Seychellois official and diplomatic passport holders, as well as the prospect of extending such facilitation to ordinary passport holders.

The two sides also reviewed the ongoing school exchange programmes, which saw Japanese high school students visiting Seychelles in January this year, followed by a group of Seychellois students who recently travelled to Japan. They further exchanged views on Seychelles’ participation in Expo 2025 currently taking place in Osaka, as well as the International Horticultural Expo 2027 (GREEN x EXPO 2027) in Yokohama.

Ambassador SAKUTA also briefed on the outcome of the recent TICAD Summit held in Yokohama.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between Seychelles and Japan and the commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.