The people of Seychelles share in the sorrow of those who have lost loved ones, those displaced, and communities now grappling with the immense challenges wrought by this catastrophic storm. As island nations, Seychelles and the Caribbean are bound by a shared heritage of resilience and an intimate understanding of the power and unpredictability of nature. When one nation endures hardship, it is felt across all; and when one rises, that renewal is a beacon of hope for the region as a whole. At this solemn time, the Government and People of Seychelles convey their thoughts, prayers, and deepest encouragement to all affected families and communities. May strength and courage guide you through these difficult days, and may the enduring spirit of the Caribbean bring comfort, healing, and hope to all who have been impacted. The President affirms that the Republic of Seychelles stands with you in solidarity of heart and spirit, confident in your resilience and unwavering determination to overcome these trying times.

On behalf of the Government and People of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, extends his profound sympathy and unwavering solidarity to Jamaica and all Caribbean nations affected by Hurricane Melissa.

