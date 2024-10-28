On Friday, October 25, 2024, Vice President Afif, standing in for President Ramkalawan, participated in the inaugural ceremony of the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa. This year’s summit, titled "One Resilient Common Future: Transforming Our Commonwealth," focuses on resilience, sustainability, and unified action to confront pressing global challenges across the 56 Commonwealth nations.

The Commonwealth consists of 33 small states, including 25 small island developing states (SIDS) such as Seychelles. As the climate crisis intensifies, threatening the very existence of these island nations, platforms like CHOGM become crucial for amplifying the concerns and priorities of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

Samoa's Prime Minister and Chair-in-Office, Hon. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, opened the ceremony, accompanied by addresses from Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, outgoing Chair-in-Office H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth.

Following the opening, Vice President Afif participated in Executive Sessions, where Heads of Government and their delegations reviewed progress since the previous CHOGM in Rwanda. Key issues on the agenda included climate resilience, artificial intelligence, and sustainable financing for development. This year, CHOGM will also appoint the seventh Commonwealth Secretary-General to succeed Baroness Scotland, who has held the role since 2016. With the unofficial rotation now favoring Africa, leaders are expected to choose between Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey of Ghana, Mr. Joshua Setipa of Lesotho, and Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia.

Representing Seychelles, Vice President Afif is joined by Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism; Ms. Patsy Moustache, Acting High Commissioner in London; Mr. Hervé Pool, Commonwealth Desk Officer; and Mr. Channel Quatre, Senior Protocol Officer.