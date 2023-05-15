The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Phillianne Ernesta as the new Principal Secretary for The Blue Economy, effective from the 1st May, 2023. This follows the recent appointment of Mr Kenneth Racombo as Ambassador.

Mrs Ernesta holds a Bachelor Degree of Arts in anthropology from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and a Diploma in General Management of the Guy Morel Institute.

Mrs Ernesta has 18 years of working experience in the public service.

Mrs Ernesta joined The Blue Economy Department in October 2016 as the Director for Maritime Boundary Delimitation. In February 2019, she took charge of the Blue Economy’s Policy and Programme Management Division as Acting Director General and in January 2020 she was confirmed in the post of Director General of the same Division, a position she has held until her new appointment as Principal Secretary.