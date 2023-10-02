The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Neddy Padayachy as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Postal Regulator. This is in accordance with Section 23 of the Postal Sector (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Mr Padayachy has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of West Scotland and a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Strategy from the University of Ireland.

Mr Padayachy has over 24 years of working experience in the public service.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was working as a Principal Analyst at the Fair Trading Commission, a post he has held since January 2014

Mr Padayachy has been appointed for a 3-year period, effective from the 1st October, 2023.