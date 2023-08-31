The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Capt Daniel Adamas the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Maritime Safety Authority and Mr Andy Gobine as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1st September 2023.

Capt Adam has a Master’s Degree in Port Management from the University of the Liverpool John Moores in the United Kingdom.

He has an extensive experience in Marine Operations. He started his career in 2008, as Chief Officer on board an oil/chemical tanker, with the Seychelles Petroleum Company Ltd and in February 2013 he was promoted to Captain, a post he occupied until September 2022.

Mr Andy Gobine has a Master’s Degree in Art, Leadership and Strategic Management from the National University of Ireland.

He has over 23 years of working experience in the public service and the private sector.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO of SMSA, Mr Gobine was occupying the post of operations Manager in a private firm.