President Wavel Ramkalawan has announced the appointment of Mr. Alex Robert as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Information Commission.

Mr. Robert has a Commonwealth Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Seychelles.

He has had a 20 year career within notable organisations such as the Foreign Earnings Regulations Division, Barclays Bank, Fair Trading Commission, Seychelles Revenue Commission, and Financial Intelligence Unit.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Alex Robert held the position of Senior Business Analyst at the Public Enterprise Monitoring Commission (PEMC).

Mr. Robert is also currently pursuing post-doctoral studies.

His appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Information Commission is effective from 2nd October, 2024.