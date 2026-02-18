State House Seychelles


The Office of the President wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Ted Barbe as Advisor for Homeland Affairs. 

Consequent to this appointment, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Godfrey Hermitte will assume the role of Acting Commissioner of Police with immediate effect. The necessary processes are currently underway to appoint a new Commissioner of Police in accordance with established procedures.

The Office of the President extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Barbe for his continued dedication and service to the Police Force and for his commitment to national security and public service.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.