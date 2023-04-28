The Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Pham Hoang Kim, called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on 27th April to discuss the exploration of cooperation in key sectors of the economy.

Minister Radegonde expressed his gratitude for the support provided since the establishment of diplomatic relations. “During the 1980s Vietnam offered technical assistance to Seychelles in the agricultural sector and this was very much appreciated, however, we can look at other areas for cooperation”. He added, “I am confident that with the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement, the collaboration will be increased in areas of mutual interest’.

Both parties agreed that the signing of a Short-Stay Visa Waiver Agreement between the two countries will not only facilitate tourism between the two countries but will also enhance trade opportunities. “The signing of the Agreement will encourage people to people contact and inspire the business community to come to Vietnam” commented the Minister.

Also discussed was the updating of Memorandums of Understanding between training institutions and the hospitality industry to make proposals for exchange programmes to enable workers and students from both countries to share their experiences and best practices.

As a first step, both sides expressed an interest in revising the Memorandum of Understanding, which the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) and Hanoi, signed in 2013.

On his part, Ambassador Kim conveyed his wish to promote exchanges and cooperation in the political, economic, digital tourism, and cultural sectors, “Vietnam is keen to explore new markets and investment opportunities with Seychelles” he said.

The Ambassador also noted that like Seychelles, climate is a priority for his country, and hopes to work with Seychelles on a solution to safeguard the environment. Minister Radegonde agreed that the issue of climate change is an international problem and “we can work together to mitigate the effects of climate change on our two countries with the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index”.

The Minister congratulated Ambassador Kim on his recent accreditation and wished him success in his new position.

Ambassador Kim, who is the 5th Ambassador accredited to Seychelles will be based in Maputo, Mozambique. This year marks 44 years of diplomatic ties between Seychelles and Vietnam.