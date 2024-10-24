On 24th October 2024, Seychelles and The Bahamas formalised their diplomatic relations through the signing of a Joint Communiqué in Apia, Samoa.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and The Honourable Frederick A. Mitchell, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Both Ministers are currently in Samoa for meetings leading up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
Seychelles and The Bahamas share several common priorities, particularly in addressing climate change, advocating for the unique challenges of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and strengthening their participation in international organisations such as the Commonwealth and the United Nations.
The establishment of diplomatic ties paves the way for increased bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including people-centered development, environmental protection, and sustainability.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.