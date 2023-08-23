Seychelles and Malawi have shared a cordial friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 22nd May 2001. Through the accreditation of the fourth High Commissioner of Malawi to Seychelles, scheduled for Tuesday, 22nd August, the two nations will continue to focus on specific areas of cooperation that would enhance their relationship and increase people-to-people linkages.

This was discussed during the bilateral meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and the High Commissioner-designate of Malawi to Seychelles, H.E Mr. Andrew Zumbe Kumwenda, on Monday, 21st August 2023, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

“In welcoming you, I would like to assure you of my personal availability to work closely with you to push forward our relations” stated Minister Radegonde. Amongst the sectors identified were tourism and agriculture whereby both countries agreed to engage in reciprocal exchanges and sharing of knowledge and expertise for a mutually beneficial collaboration.

Both sides agreed to expedite the conclusion of the General Cooperation Agreement which would facilitate exchanges between Seychelles and Malawi as well as strengthen cooperation in key areas of common interest.

Other topics addressed were regional and international affairs and challenges, noting the importance in advancing their shared visions on different issues of concern on platforms that they are a party to such as AU, and COMESA amongst others.

H.E Mr. Andrew Zumbe Kumwenda will be based in Dar es Salaam.