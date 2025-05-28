H.E Mr. Sebastian Groth, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Seychelles, called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Tuesday 27th May 2025.

Ambassador Groth gave Minister Radegonde an overview of the political landscape in Germany now that the country is under new leadership. Minister Radegonde congratulated the new Government for their victory and looked forward to working with the new administration to propel bilateral relations.

Minister Radegonde took the opportunity to request Germany’s assistance in advocating for Seychelles to be removed from the European Union’s list of Non-Cooperation Jurisdictions on Tax Matters (Seychelles is currently on the EU grey list). He also enlisted Germany’s support to push for the implementation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which was adopted during the United Nations General Assembly in August 2024.

The two diplomats discussed training opportunities to build capacity in the fields of energy and climate change, tourism related issues including the flights to be undertaken by Discover Airlines, as well as international issues which have a direct or indirect impact on Seychelles and Germany.