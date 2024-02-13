On the 12th of February 2024, Seychelles resident Ambassador in Brussels, presented his Credentials to His Serene Highness Albert II, Prince of Monaco at the Prince’s Palace.

Discussions between Ambassador Racombo and Prince Albert II, focused mainly on the Blue Economy, especially the progress that Seychelles has undertaken to develop the sector, and also the Prince’s visit to Seychelles in October 2022 which coincided with the Monaco expedition. The Prince commended Seychelles active participation in the Monaco Blue Initiatives and reflected on the 2024 edition which will be held in March.

The Ambassador provided an update on the Seychelles Marine Special Planning process and the fact that Seychelles managed to designate 30 percent of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as Marine Protected Areas. Both sides reiterated the need to strengthen Ocean governance.

Also discussed, was the economic situation of both countries and efforts being made to overcome existing challenges, especially those resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, that have affected the countries’ economy.

Prince Albert II expressed his compliments to the President and the people of Seychelles and commended the Seychelles government on their prestigious work towards protecting the Seychelles environment.

Ambassador Racombo seized the opportunity to reiterate the wish of the Seychelles Government to further deepen the longstanding cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest as discussed during their meeting.