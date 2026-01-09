The Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Henry Jardine paid a virtual farewell call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure on Thursday 08 January 2026.

During the call, Ambassador Jardine expressed his gratitude to the Minister and staff of the Ministry for the strong collaboration during his three-year tenure as non-resident Ambassador. He emphasised that bilateral cooperation between the two countries would remain strong and that existing programmes would continue.

He highlighted several areas of cooperation, including collaboration between the Central Bank of Seychelles and the United States Department of the Treasury to combat financial crime, law enforcement training initiatives, capacity-building in the military domain, and the United States’ annual participation in Seychelles’ National Day celebrations.

Minister Faure thanked Ambassador Jardine for his commitment and engagement towards the relationship between the Seychelles and the U.S.A.