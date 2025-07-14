On 10 July 2025, Ambassador Conrad Mederic presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Mr John Dramani Mahama, to become the new non-resident High-Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles to the Republic of Ghana.

Ambassador Mederic also had the opportunity to have a short meeting with President Mahama, focusing on potential areas to strengthen cooperation between the two countries which included education, culture, tourism, Blue Economy, illegal activities in maritime spaces, climate change and its impact on the two countries.

Ambassador Mederic recognised the strong historical and bilateral ties between Seychelles and Ghana, having established diplomatic relations since October 1988 and reassured the President of the commitment of Seychelles to bring the two nations closer through collaboration on mutually beneficial areas.

To recall, President Wavel Ramkalawan visited Ghana in November 2024 on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary celebrations of King Prempeh I’s Return from exile in Seychelles. During this visit, four Memoranda of Understanding were signed and now, both parties look forward towards the conclusion of other Agreements, particularly one in the health sector.

Ambassador Mederic was accompanied by Mr Kwame Acquah, Honorary Consul of Seychelles in Accra.